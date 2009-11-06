Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 6, 2009
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE A Marios Schwab print dress, accessorized with Gucci peep-toe booties, an Eddie Borgo bracelet and a Swarovski cocktail ring
WHERE The N.Y.C. book launch for stylist Eric Daman's You Know You Want It at Rooftop in the Gramercy Park Hotel.
WHY WE LOVE IT Leighton Meester always looks stunning, in part thanks to her stylist who helps supply the bevy of edgy dresses she wears.
November 6, 2009
2. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker dazzled in a fringed and beaded Zuhair Murad cocktail dress, drop earrings and sparkling sandals
WHERE The Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas
November 6, 2009
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes added peep-toes and a diamante minaudiere to a sheer dress with an applique overlay
WHERE The BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles
November 6, 2009
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto wore a sheer layered Valentino dress with a satin clutch and sandals
WHERE The BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles
November 6, 2009
5. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt chose a ruby-red Basil Soda sheath with a wrapped and beaded bodice; she accessorized with silver sandals, a crystal-studded clutch and dramatic gems
WHERE The BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles
