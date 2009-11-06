WHAT SHE WORE A Marios Schwab print dress, accessorized with Gucci peep-toe booties, an Eddie Borgo bracelet and a Swarovski cocktail ring



WHERE The N.Y.C. book launch for stylist Eric Daman's You Know You Want It at Rooftop in the Gramercy Park Hotel.



WHY WE LOVE IT Leighton Meester always looks stunning, in part thanks to her stylist who helps supply the bevy of edgy dresses she wears.