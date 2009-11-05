Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 5, 2009
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE An embellished lurex dress and minaudiere from Christian Dior with sparkling silver sandals
WHERE The AFI FEST screening of The Road in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Theron gave a new spin to Old Hollywood style by adding flat sandals to her draped silver cocktail dress. Party in comfort by adding a bejeweled pair from your summer wardrobe to a festive metallic dress.
-
November 5, 2009
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz added gold jewelry to a navy sheath by RM Roland Mouret
WHERE The New York City premiere of The Box
-
November 5, 2009
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively accented her elegant pleated Chanel gown with a camellia necklace from Chanel Fine Jewelry
WHERE Chanel Fine Jewelry's "Fete d'Hiver" benefit in New York City on behalf of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
-
November 5, 2009
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger accessorized a midnight-blue sequined Chanel couture dress with a quilted clutch, strappy sandals and a diamond necklace from Chanel Fine Jewelry
WHERE Chanel Fine Jewelry's "Fete d'Hiver" benefit in New York City on behalf of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
-
November 5, 2009
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes chose a spectacular multi-hued Chris Benz dress worn with patent pumps and an understated clutch
WHERE The AFI FEST screening of Bad Lieutenant in Los Angeles
