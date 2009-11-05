WHAT SHE WORE An embellished lurex dress and minaudiere from Christian Dior with sparkling silver sandals



WHERE The AFI FEST screening of The Road in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT Theron gave a new spin to Old Hollywood style by adding flat sandals to her draped silver cocktail dress. Party in comfort by adding a bejeweled pair from your summer wardrobe to a festive metallic dress.