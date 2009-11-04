Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 4, 2009
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE A diamante-embroidered Alexander McQueen dress and skull clutch, worn with diamond jewelry from Cartier
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of 2012
WHY WE LOVE IT Belle's show-stopping avant-garde design has an ultra-flattering hourglass silhouette. Look for a dress with exaggerated shoulders and a full skirt that will make your defined waist look even smaller.
November 4, 2009
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale complemented her shape with a jacquard strapless minidress from J. Mendel and accessorized with Neil Lane jewelry and a calfskin clutch from Tod's
WHERE The AFI FEST premiere of Everybody's Fine in Los Angeles
November 4, 2009
3. Amanda PeetWHAT SHE WORE Peet added a punch of color to her Grecian-draped Ralph Lauren Collection goddess dress with a turquoise-blue necklace
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of 2012
November 4, 2009
4. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton chose an elegant Prabal Gurung hand-draped dress with a black bow accent and Brian Atwood shoes
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of 2012
November 4, 2009
5. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore went glamour girl in a Victoria Beckham Collection sheath, satin Casadei pumps and a rock-crystal bracelet and diamond stickpin from Neil Lane
WHERE The AFI FEST premiere of Everybody's Fine in Los Angeles
