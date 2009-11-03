WHAT SHE WORE A brush-painted Prabal Gurung dress with a patent belt, Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and Roger Vivier shoes



WHERE The Library Lions Benefit at the New York Public Library



WHY WE LOVE IT Meester's ultra-feminine dress has a sumptuously-draped bow detail that makes a necklace unnecessary. Follow her lead in a tie-top dress and a single bracelet.