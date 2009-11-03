Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2009
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE A brush-painted Prabal Gurung dress with a patent belt, Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and Roger Vivier shoes
WHERE The Library Lions Benefit at the New York Public Library
WHY WE LOVE IT Meester's ultra-feminine dress has a sumptuously-draped bow detail that makes a necklace unnecessary. Follow her lead in a tie-top dress and a single bracelet.
-
November 3, 2009
2. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims complemented her flirty studded minidress with a deco necklace, cuff and cocktail ring from her Grayce jewelry collection for HSN
WHERE The ACE Awards in New York City
-
November 3, 2009
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth topped her tie-front goddess dress with a textured jacket and added bow-topped sandals and Cartier jewelry
WHERE The Moscow opening of the "Diane von Furstenberg: Journey of a Dress" exhibit
-
November 3, 2009
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger chose a single-sleeve velvet Chloe jumpsuit, Louboutin heels and a snakeskin minaudiere
WHERE A Beverly Hills dinner to celebrate the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists hosted by Frederic Fekkai
-
November 3, 2009
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum accessorized an artfully-draped print dress with a bold cuff and snakeskin sandals
WHERE At the Savannah Film Festival
November 3, 20091 of 5
Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE A brush-painted Prabal Gurung dress with a patent belt, Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and Roger Vivier shoes
WHERE The Library Lions Benefit at the New York Public Library
WHY WE LOVE IT Meester's ultra-feminine dress has a sumptuously-draped bow detail that makes a necklace unnecessary. Follow her lead in a tie-top dress and a single bracelet.
WHERE The Library Lions Benefit at the New York Public Library
WHY WE LOVE IT Meester's ultra-feminine dress has a sumptuously-draped bow detail that makes a necklace unnecessary. Follow her lead in a tie-top dress and a single bracelet.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM