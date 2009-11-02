WHAT SHE WORE A textured Jason Wu dress with a chain-fringed tote and patent gray pumps



WHERE The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event hosted by Frederic Fekkai at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT Belle toughened up a tulle-edged cocktail design with a basic black leather belt and an oversize handbag. Make a conservatively-cut after-dark dress do double-duty for day by adding rugged accessories.