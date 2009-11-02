Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 2, 2009
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE A textured Jason Wu dress with a chain-fringed tote and patent gray pumps
WHERE The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event hosted by Frederic Fekkai at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Belle toughened up a tulle-edged cocktail design with a basic black leather belt and an oversize handbag. Make a conservatively-cut after-dark dress do double-duty for day by adding rugged accessories.
2. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore chose a sculptural silver jumpsuit from RM by Roland Mouret, worn over a mesh tank from the designer and Cartier jewelry
WHERE The New York City launch of Moore's fragrance, All You've Ever Wanted
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes channeled Mad Men in a fitted lavender dress from Christian Dior, worn with a Cecelia cracked-leather silver clutch, platform pumps, a bow belt and C. Greene earrings
WHERE The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event hosted by Frederic Fekkai at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger played up her legs in side-button short shorts and two-tone heels worn with a menswear-inspired shirt with an attached bowtie
WHERE The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event hosted by Frederic Fekkai at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles
5. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster accented a brilliant blue floral Carolina Herrera dress with a bejeweled clutch and high-heeled mary janes
WHERE The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles
