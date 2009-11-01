Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 1, 2009
1. Catherine Zeta-JonesWHAT SHE WORE A sweater dress, cardigan and knit vest over leggings and boots
WHERE Running errands in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zeta-Jones mastered fall layering with knit separates in shades of gray. Instead of wearing a jacket when the mercury drops, try adding a long vest to a turtleneck for a stylish effect.
-
November 1, 2009
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba chose a sleek striped pullover, slim jeans and knee-high suede boots, along with a hardware-heavy bag
WHERE Out and about in Beverly Hills
-
November 1, 2009
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes paired a vintage red peasant blouse from Calvin Klein with leggings and Calvin Klein Collection fold-over bootsWHERE Shopping in Hollywood
-
November 1, 2009
4. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams dressed for fall in skinny jeans, a print top and a leather jacket
WHERE Walking in Brooklyn
-
November 1, 2009
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson layered a Joe's Jeans plaid shirt and lavender pashmina over leggings and finished the look with a 3.1 Phillip Lim studded bag and boots
WHERE Out in Los Angeles
November 1, 20091 of 5
Catherine Zeta-Jones
WHAT SHE WORE A sweater dress, cardigan and knit vest over leggings and boots
WHERE Running errands in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zeta-Jones mastered fall layering with knit separates in shades of gray. Instead of wearing a jacket when the mercury drops, try adding a long vest to a turtleneck for a stylish effect.
WHERE Running errands in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zeta-Jones mastered fall layering with knit separates in shades of gray. Instead of wearing a jacket when the mercury drops, try adding a long vest to a turtleneck for a stylish effect.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM