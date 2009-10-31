Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 31, 2009
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE A leather motorcycle jacket, purple wrap dress and peep-toe heels
WHERE Outside a Broadway theater
WHY WE LOVE IT Danes added edge to a classic wrap dress with a zippered motorcycle jacket. Give your own office-appropriate jersey number some downtown flair with a shrunken leather topper.
-
October 31, 2009
2. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton paired a braid-bedecked Alice + Olivia denim jacket with liquid leggings and added zipper-embellished Alexandra Neel booties.
WHERE Walking in Los Angeles
-
October 31, 2009
3. Mary-Kate OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen layered an oversize pink jacket over a button-down shirt and harem pants and accessorized with colorful bracelets and platform booties
WHERE Outside the Good Morning America studios
-
October 31, 2009
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift looked casually sexy in skinny jeans, knee-high boots and an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt from A/X Armani Exchange.
WHERE Leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant
-
October 31, 2009
5. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler personalized her skinny jeans and cardigan with a print top and fun fedora.
WHERE Shopping in L.A.
