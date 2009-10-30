Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 30, 2009
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE A lace embroidered dress by L'Wren Scott and patent pumps
WHERE The New York City launch of Witherspoon's In Bloom fragrance for Avon
WHY WE LOVE IT Our November cover girl proved that a festive-and sexy-dress doesn't have to be revealing. Skip strapless and try a fitted sheath in a luxe material for an elegant holiday look.
-
October 30, 2009
2. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore let her voluminous pewter dress from Calvin Klein Collection take center stage by adding black tights, T-strap heels, a simple clutch and a knockout Bulgari cocktail ring
WHERE The First Annual Art Awards at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City
-
October 30, 2009
3. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale accessorized her single-sleeve Michael Kors dress with YSL pumps, Broken English drop earrings and a Neil Lane cuff
WHERE The Hollywood Awards Gala in Los Angeles
-
October 30, 2009
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana added leggings and pumps to a watercolor-print tunic
WHERE The Audi Diesel Dinner at Hollywood's Sunset Tower
-
October 30, 2009
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington chose a tulle-topped Marchesa dress complemented with bejeweled peep-toes
WHERE The Fall Masquerade Gala at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center
October 30, 20091 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE A lace embroidered dress by L'Wren Scott and patent pumps
WHERE The New York City launch of Witherspoon's In Bloom fragrance for Avon
WHY WE LOVE IT Our November cover girl proved that a festive-and sexy-dress doesn't have to be revealing. Skip strapless and try a fitted sheath in a luxe material for an elegant holiday look.
WHERE The New York City launch of Witherspoon's In Bloom fragrance for Avon
WHY WE LOVE IT Our November cover girl proved that a festive-and sexy-dress doesn't have to be revealing. Skip strapless and try a fitted sheath in a luxe material for an elegant holiday look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM