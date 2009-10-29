WHAT SHE WORE

A draped silver J. Mendel dress with a Lanvin leopard clutch, an Eddie Borgo bracelet and strappy platform sandals



WHERE The Courage in Journalism Awards in Beverly Hills



WHY WE LOVE IT Kruger accented her shimmering silver dress with a print bag and edgy spiked jewelry. Personalize a simple satin design with a wild clutch and a punky necklace.