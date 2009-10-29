Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 29, 2009
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE
A draped silver J. Mendel dress with a Lanvin leopard clutch, an Eddie Borgo bracelet and strappy platform sandals
WHERE The Courage in Journalism Awards in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Kruger accented her shimmering silver dress with a print bag and edgy spiked jewelry. Personalize a simple satin design with a wild clutch and a punky necklace.
October 29, 2009
2. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE Stroup played with stripes by pairing a pin-tucked tulle top with a colorblock skirt, both from Jason Wu; she accessorized with purple metallic pumps and a red satin clutch from Sergio Rossi
WHERE The Neiman Marcus preview of Jason Wu's Spring 2010 line in Beverly Hills
October 29, 2009
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum selected a sexy sheer Salvatore Ferragamo dress with mesh insets
WHERE The Gentlemen's Ball hosted by GQ in New York City
October 29, 2009
4. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore chose an ultra-feminine Prabal Gurung dress in brush-painted silk with a bow-bedecked neckline and added Cartier diamonds
WHERE The Gentlemen's Ball hosted by GQ in New York City
October 29, 2009
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman accessorized her black and white patterned sheath with a wide belt and platform pumps
WHERE The Rome photo call for Couples Retreat
