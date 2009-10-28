WHAT SHE WORE A two-tone Narciso Rodriguez dress with an embroidered white patent bodice



WHERE The Avon Foundation for Women benefit gala in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT Our November cover girl rocked a fashion-forward embellished dress with a cutaway overskirt. Even those without Witherspoon's perfectly petite frame should consider a two-tone dress-a dark skirt can mask fuller hips while a light top gives the illusion of a more bountiful bustline.