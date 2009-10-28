Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 28, 2009
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE A two-tone Narciso Rodriguez dress with an embroidered white patent bodice
WHERE The Avon Foundation for Women benefit gala in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Our November cover girl rocked a fashion-forward embellished dress with a cutaway overskirt. Even those without Witherspoon's perfectly petite frame should consider a two-tone dress-a dark skirt can mask fuller hips while a light top gives the illusion of a more bountiful bustline.
-
October 28, 2009
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow covered up in a shining silver trench from Alice + Olivia and added mesh Louboutins
WHERE The N.Y.C. DVD release party for Valentino: The Last Emperor
-
October 28, 2009
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger added Eddie Borgo gem-encrusted bracelets and satin sandals to her draped, single-shoulder Jason Wu cocktail dress
WHERE The Neiman Marcus preview of the Spring 2010 Jason Wu collection in Beverly Hills
-
October 28, 2009
4. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad gave a retro spin to her formfitting Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress with demure pumps and classic red lips
WHERE The Avon Foundation for Women benefit gala in New York City
-
October 28, 2009
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez chose head-to-toe Herve Leger by Max Azria including a beaded dress and studded slouch boots
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of This Is It
October 28, 20091 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE A two-tone Narciso Rodriguez dress with an embroidered white patent bodice
WHERE The Avon Foundation for Women benefit gala in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Our November cover girl rocked a fashion-forward embellished dress with a cutaway overskirt. Even those without Witherspoon's perfectly petite frame should consider a two-tone dress-a dark skirt can mask fuller hips while a light top gives the illusion of a more bountiful bustline.
WHERE The Avon Foundation for Women benefit gala in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Our November cover girl rocked a fashion-forward embellished dress with a cutaway overskirt. Even those without Witherspoon's perfectly petite frame should consider a two-tone dress-a dark skirt can mask fuller hips while a light top gives the illusion of a more bountiful bustline.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM