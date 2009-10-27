Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 27, 2009
1. Charlize TheronBEST OF 2009: TOP CELEBRITY-DESIGNED LOOKSCharlize Theron created the perfect cocktail ensemble out of a stretch leather skirt and a simple bustier from the luxury line The Row by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen.
WHERE The Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on October 26th
October 27, 2009
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The ever-stunning Kruger paired lace-up sandals with a shoe-showcasing asymmetrical dress from Narciso Rodriguez
WHERE The Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills
October 27, 2009
3. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore selected a salmon-pink belted dress and added a Bottega Veneta woven clutch and two-tone satin shoes
WHERE The Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills
October 27, 2009
4. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel accented her candy-colored Luella dress with opaque black tights and embellished pumps
WHERE The Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills
October 27, 2009
5. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank chose a floor-length Monique Lhuillier design with an embellished cutout bodice
WHERE The Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills
Charlize Theron
