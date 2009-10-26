WHAT SHE WORE A Gucci tank dress and black pumps



WHERE The Gucci Icon-Temporary sneaker collection and pop-up store launch party in N.Y.C.



WHY WE LOVE ITThe sporty tank style highlights Danes's buff shoulders, while the vertical stripes and black trim keep the look long and lean. When wearing this many stripes, keep your accessories simple like Danes and opt for a delicate cuff and pumps.