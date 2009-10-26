Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 26, 2009
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE A Gucci tank dress and black pumps
WHERE The Gucci Icon-Temporary sneaker collection and pop-up store launch party in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE ITThe sporty tank style highlights Danes's buff shoulders, while the vertical stripes and black trim keep the look long and lean. When wearing this many stripes, keep your accessories simple like Danes and opt for a delicate cuff and pumps.
October 26, 2009
2. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan paired her capped-sleeve RM by Roland Mouret dress with a box clutch and strappy sandals
WHERE The Trucker premiere at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival
October 26, 2009
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde wore a black sheath dress with revealing lace cutouts
WHERE The Environmental Media Awards in Los Angeles
October 26, 2009
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port showed off her mile-long legs in a printed mini-dress and silver sandals
WHERE Jet nightclub in the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas
October 26, 2009
5. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood accessorized her one-shoulder Gucci dress with an oversize cuff and cage sandals
WHERE The Gucci Icon-Temporary sneaker collection and pop-up store launch party in N.Y.C.
