WHAT SHE WORE An Elizabeth and James shirt, Paige Premium Denim jeans, an Alexander Wang duffle, Louboutin pumps and Ray-Ban sunglasses



WHERE Shopping at Arcade in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT Cavallari gave a nod to grunge without digging up the flannel, in a soft, sheer plaid shirt. Look for a fitted button-down in the ultimate fall print and pair it with sleek separates.