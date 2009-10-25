Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 25, 2009
1. Kristin CavallariWHAT SHE WORE An Elizabeth and James shirt, Paige Premium Denim jeans, an Alexander Wang duffle, Louboutin pumps and Ray-Ban sunglasses
WHERE Shopping at Arcade in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Cavallari gave a nod to grunge without digging up the flannel, in a soft, sheer plaid shirt. Look for a fitted button-down in the ultimate fall print and pair it with sleek separates.
October 25, 2009
2. Elle MacphersonWHAT SHE WORE Macpherson stayed warm in a cowl-neck tunic, leggings and boots topped by an embellished fur vest
WHERE Out and about in London
October 25, 2009
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham paired suede skinnies and a tank with a tuxedo-inspired jacket; she completed the look with patent pumps and an Hermes bag
WHERE Arriving at London's Heathrow Airport
October 25, 2009
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker accessorized a full skirt and a wrap sweater with a taupe scarf, quilted bag and peep-toe shoes
WHERE Outside her Manhattan home
October 25, 2009
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth topped her Alexander Wang shorts with a graphic tee and added lace-up oxfords and classic sunnies
WHERE Shopping in Los Angeles
