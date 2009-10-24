Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 24, 2009
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE A Myne skirt, Madewell tank, Juicy Couture cardigan, vintage boots and a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag
WHERE The Madewell Fall 2009 Denim Tour at Hollywood's Bar Marmont
WHY WE LOVE IT Bilson mixed patterns, pairing a striped skirt with a polka-dot top. Her secret? Combining small-scale patterns in neutral shades.
October 24, 2009
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel topped her jeans and a T-shirt with a peacoat and a Love Quotes fringed scarf and added Loeffler Randall boots
WHERE Traveling to Vancouver
October 24, 2009
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce traveled in style wearing shredded cutoffs, a print tee and a beaded Topshop jacket; she accessorized with a Botkier bag and peep-toe heels
WHERE At the Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea
October 24, 2009
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna paired her Current/Elliott skinny jeans with a navy tank and leather jacket and finished her look with Balenciaga boots and an Alexander Wang bag
WHERE Outside the Milk Studios in New York City
October 24, 2009
5. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller bundled up in a tweed coat and white jeans, accessorizing with Vivienne Westwood boots and a Prada bag
WHERE Walking her dog in New York City
