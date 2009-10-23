Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 23, 2009
1. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE A belted halter dress, a L.A.M.B. clutch, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and patent peep-toe pumps
WHERE
The Fashion Group International's 26th Annual Night of Stars in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Stefani took a classic LBD and added a high-gloss belt, instantly transforming it into edgy leg-baring dress that perfectly suits her rock-star style. Add a personal touch to your look by finding a waist-defining belt that works for you and wearing it over your favorite dresses, tops and sweaters.
October 23, 2009
2. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE A strapless silk gown and satin clutch by Bottega Veneta
WHERE The Chloe premiere at the BFI London Film Festival
October 23, 2009
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE A strapless Marc Jacobs dress, Kara Ross jewelry, a Roger Vivier clutch and Brian Atwood pumps,
WHERE The 18th Annual Empire State Pride Agenda Fall Dinner in New York City
October 23, 2009
4. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE A blue and silver beaded dress by Stella McCartney and a Rene Caovilla clutch
WHERE The Chloe premiere at the BFI London Film Festival
October 23, 2009
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE A racer back dress and black booties by Calvin Klein Collection
WHERE The Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt Fashion Design Award in New York City
