WHAT SHE WORE A belted halter dress, a L.A.M.B. clutch, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and patent peep-toe pumps



WHERE

The Fashion Group International's 26th Annual Night of Stars in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT Stefani took a classic LBD and added a high-gloss belt, instantly transforming it into edgy leg-baring dress that perfectly suits her rock-star style. Add a personal touch to your look by finding a waist-defining belt that works for you and wearing it over your favorite dresses, tops and sweaters.