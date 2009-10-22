Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 22, 2009
1. Elizabeth HurleyWHAT SHE WORE A belted pink halter dress with black pumps
WHERE he launch of Estee Lauder's Pink Ribbon Collection in London.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says pastels are just for spring? Hurley creates a look that's chic and seasonless by pairing her soft pink dress with cool black accessories. You too can keep your pastel items in wardrobe rotation during colder months by pairing them with sleek black belts, bags and boots.
-
October 22, 2009
2. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE A Stella McCartney dress and black booties
WHERE The Chloe photocall at the Times BFI London Film Festival
-
October 22, 2009
3. Bar RafaeliWHAT SHE WORE A Marchesa dress, Christian Louboutin pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
WHERE The 2009 Angel Ball in New York City
-
October 22, 2009
4. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE A belted dress with black booties
WHERE The 2009 Angel Ball in New York City
-
October 22, 2009
5. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE A Helmut Lang dress with Brian Atwood pumps
WHERE The Chloe photocall at the Times BFI London Film Festival
October 22, 20091 of 5
Elizabeth Hurley
WHAT SHE WORE A belted pink halter dress with black pumps
WHERE he launch of Estee Lauder's Pink Ribbon Collection in London.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says pastels are just for spring? Hurley creates a look that's chic and seasonless by pairing her soft pink dress with cool black accessories. You too can keep your pastel items in wardrobe rotation during colder months by pairing them with sleek black belts, bags and boots.
WHERE he launch of Estee Lauder's Pink Ribbon Collection in London.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says pastels are just for spring? Hurley creates a look that's chic and seasonless by pairing her soft pink dress with cool black accessories. You too can keep your pastel items in wardrobe rotation during colder months by pairing them with sleek black belts, bags and boots.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM