WHAT SHE WORE A belted pink halter dress with black pumps



WHERE he launch of Estee Lauder's Pink Ribbon Collection in London.



WHY WE LOVE IT Who says pastels are just for spring? Hurley creates a look that's chic and seasonless by pairing her soft pink dress with cool black accessories. You too can keep your pastel items in wardrobe rotation during colder months by pairing them with sleek black belts, bags and boots.