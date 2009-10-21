Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 21, 2009
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE A peek-a-boo vintage Givenchy couture dress with pewter satin Dior heels and DeBeers jewelry
WHERE The Tribute to Cinema hosted by Moet & Chandon in Tokyo
WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson looked red hot in a slim sheath with a sexy cleavage-revealing cutout. Try the peek-a-boo trend without having to amp up your workout by showing off your decolletage.
-
October 21, 2009
2. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker added YSL platform pumps to her two-tone sheath from Nicole Miller Studio One
WHERE The Friend of the Walk of Fame award presentation in Los Angeles
-
October 21, 2009
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively played up her legs in a Victoria Beckham Collection minidress with a peplum and towering heels in black and metallic blue
WHERE The Angel Ball to benefit Gabrielle's Angel Foundation in N.Y.C.
-
October 21, 2009
4. Lauren ConradLauren Conrad
-
October 21, 2009
5. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank showed off her shape in a draped Vionnet jersey gown, accented with Neil Lane diamonds
WHERE The New York City premiere of Amelia
October 21, 20091 of 5
Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE A peek-a-boo vintage Givenchy couture dress with pewter satin Dior heels and DeBeers jewelry
WHERE The Tribute to Cinema hosted by Moet & Chandon in Tokyo
WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson looked red hot in a slim sheath with a sexy cleavage-revealing cutout. Try the peek-a-boo trend without having to amp up your workout by showing off your decolletage.
WHERE The Tribute to Cinema hosted by Moet & Chandon in Tokyo
WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson looked red hot in a slim sheath with a sexy cleavage-revealing cutout. Try the peek-a-boo trend without having to amp up your workout by showing off your decolletage.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM