WHAT SHE WORE A peek-a-boo vintage Givenchy couture dress with pewter satin Dior heels and DeBeers jewelry



WHERE The Tribute to Cinema hosted by Moet & Chandon in Tokyo



WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson looked red hot in a slim sheath with a sexy cleavage-revealing cutout. Try the peek-a-boo trend without having to amp up your workout by showing off your decolletage.