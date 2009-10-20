WHAT SHE WORE An Azzedine Alaia sheer black T-shirt and ruffled skirt, black Givenchy pumps and an Hermes leather handbag



WHERE Elle's Women in Hollywood Tribute in Beverly Hills



WHY WE LOVE IT Holmes added interest to an all-black look by combining sheer separates. Try a textured skirt with a peek-a-boo tee for a no-fuss, high-fashion holiday look.