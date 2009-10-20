Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 20, 2009
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE An Azzedine Alaia sheer black T-shirt and ruffled skirt, black Givenchy pumps and an Hermes leather handbag
WHERE Elle's Women in Hollywood Tribute in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Holmes added interest to an all-black look by combining sheer separates. Try a textured skirt with a peek-a-boo tee for a no-fuss, high-fashion holiday look.
-
October 20, 2009
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts added pink gems to a slinky two-tone Dolce & Gabbana dress and finished the look with peep-toe booties
WHERE The closing ceremonies of the Middle East International Film Festival in the United Arab Emirates
-
October 20, 2009
3. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE Zellweger chose an origami-fold little red dress from Carolina Herrera and snakeskin pumps
WHERE Elle's Women in Hollywood Tribute in Beverly Hills
-
October 20, 2009
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger accented a Balenciaga print dress with polka-dot stockings, a hot-pink Prada clutch and peep-toe Manolo Blahnik sandals
WHERE Elle's Women in Hollywood Tribute in Beverly Hills
-
October 20, 2009
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes went high glam in a one-shoulder draped gown from J. Mendel and Cartier jewelry
WHERE The closing ceremonies of the Middle East International Film Festival in the United Arab Emirates
October 20, 20091 of 5
Katie Holmes
WHAT SHE WORE An Azzedine Alaia sheer black T-shirt and ruffled skirt, black Givenchy pumps and an Hermes leather handbag
WHERE Elle's Women in Hollywood Tribute in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Holmes added interest to an all-black look by combining sheer separates. Try a textured skirt with a peek-a-boo tee for a no-fuss, high-fashion holiday look.
WHERE Elle's Women in Hollywood Tribute in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Holmes added interest to an all-black look by combining sheer separates. Try a textured skirt with a peek-a-boo tee for a no-fuss, high-fashion holiday look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM