Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 19, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE An electric-blue dress and taupe pumps
WHERE The Rally for Kids with Cancer Scavenger Cup in Miami
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker accented her curves with a ruched cobalt sheath. Try a gathered jersey dress for a figure-flattering look that conceals as well as clings.
October 19, 2009
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman complemented her sleek single-shoulder dress with a metallic minaudiere and gold-trimmed platform heels
WHERE A viewing of photography exhibit "Once Upon a Time" in London
October 19, 2009
3. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Deeley gave her little green dress edge with studded cuffs, pointy-toe pumps and a black clutch
WHERE The Professional Dancers Society's Fabulous Fall Ball honoring Nigel Lythgoe in Los Angeles
October 19, 2009
4. Julia Louis-DreyfusWHAT SHE WORE Louis-Dreyfus played up her bow-belted white sheath with a black clutch and platform sandals
WHERE The opening night gala for Cirque du Soleil's Kooza
October 19, 2009
5. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE Fox added ankle-tie peep-toes to a sultry red dress from Martin Grant
WHERE The Spike TV Scream Awards in Los Angeles
