WHAT SHE WORE Leather leggings and a Smythe boyfriend jacket with a silver cuff, metallic clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti studded shoes



WHERE At the after-party for The Stepfather in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT Lively rocked leather leggings by adding an oversize blazer and the highest of heels. If curve-hugging trousers feel too revealing, follow the Gossip Girl star's lead and cover up with a tailored topper.