Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 18, 2009
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Leather leggings and a Smythe boyfriend jacket with a silver cuff, metallic clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti studded shoes
WHERE At the after-party for The Stepfather in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively rocked leather leggings by adding an oversize blazer and the highest of heels. If curve-hugging trousers feel too revealing, follow the Gossip Girl star's lead and cover up with a tailored topper.
-
October 18, 2009
2. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton got edgy in a motorcycle jacket worn with zippered Vintage1 jeans and a studded Valentino bag
WHERE Out and about in Beverly Hills
-
October 18, 2009
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes matched her scarf to her plaid tunic and added skinny jeans and knee-high boots
WHERE Returning to her Boston hotel
-
October 18, 2009
4. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer topped a white blouse with a cashmere sweater and finished the look with corduroys, a blue bag and a floral scarf
WHERE Dropping off her kids at school in London
-
October 18, 2009
5. Jessica SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE Simpson layered a metallic leather jacket over a wide-leg jumpsuit and added open-toe platforms and a hobo bag
WHERE Outside her New York City hotel
October 18, 20091 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE Leather leggings and a Smythe boyfriend jacket with a silver cuff, metallic clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti studded shoes
WHERE At the after-party for The Stepfather in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively rocked leather leggings by adding an oversize blazer and the highest of heels. If curve-hugging trousers feel too revealing, follow the Gossip Girl star's lead and cover up with a tailored topper.
WHERE At the after-party for The Stepfather in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively rocked leather leggings by adding an oversize blazer and the highest of heels. If curve-hugging trousers feel too revealing, follow the Gossip Girl star's lead and cover up with a tailored topper.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM