Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 17, 2009
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE A Burberry raincoat over skinny jeans and Jimmy Choo Hunter boots; she carried a studded bag
WHERE Breakfasting in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Bilson braved the rain in style wearing a timeless trench and rubber boots. Skip candy-colored rain gear in favor of sturdy wellies that will last you for years.
-
October 17, 2009
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna topped her skinny jeans with a sequined tank and a quilted leather jacket; she accessorized with a snakeskin bag and Louboutin pumps
WHERE Out and about in New York City
-
October 17, 2009
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr paired a print blouse with skinny jeans and patent flats
WHERE Outside the Sydney International Airport
-
October 17, 2009
4. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller added sparkle to her harem jumpsuit with a sequin shrug and Pierre Hardy heels
WHERE Outside the Late Night with David Letterman studios in New York City
-
October 17, 2009
5. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh dressed up a pair of distressed jeans with a white blouse, navy blazer and lace-up sandals
WHERE Outside City Hall in Los Angeles
October 17, 20091 of 5
Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE A Burberry raincoat over skinny jeans and Jimmy Choo Hunter boots; she carried a studded bag
WHERE Breakfasting in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Bilson braved the rain in style wearing a timeless trench and rubber boots. Skip candy-colored rain gear in favor of sturdy wellies that will last you for years.
WHERE Breakfasting in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Bilson braved the rain in style wearing a timeless trench and rubber boots. Skip candy-colored rain gear in favor of sturdy wellies that will last you for years.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM