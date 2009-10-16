WHAT SHE WORE A sequined Kaufmanfranco cocktail dress with an oversize cuff, Alexandra Jefford earrings, red clutch and patent pumps



WHERE The Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT Berry played up her narrow waist in a peek-a-boo sheath. Not ready to bare your middle? Get a similar look in a dress with shoulder-revealing cutouts.