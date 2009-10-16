Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 16, 2009
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE A sequined Kaufmanfranco cocktail dress with an oversize cuff, Alexandra Jefford earrings, red clutch and patent pumps
WHERE The Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry played up her narrow waist in a peek-a-boo sheath. Not ready to bare your middle? Get a similar look in a dress with shoulder-revealing cutouts.
October 16, 2009
2. Mary-Louise ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker paired her bold black and white minidress with peep-toe heels
WHERE At the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards in New York City
October 16, 2009
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez chose an elegant strapless gown from Paule Ka with a floor-length overlay, a Carla Amorim ring and Rene Caovilla shoes.
WHERE Backstage at the Los Premios MTV Latin America Awards in Los Angeles
October 16, 2009
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington accented her ribbon-bedecked Marchesa dress with a crocodile patent clutch from the label and peep-toe heels
WHERE The Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in New York City
October 16, 2009
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce added blue suede shoes and a metallic Samantha Thavasa bag to her frilly little black dress
WHERE At reception for her Samantha Thavasa bag line in Tokyo
