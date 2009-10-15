Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 15, 2009
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE A flutter-sleeve blouse, pencil skirt and peep-toe pumps, all from Mango, a Lucifer Vir Honestus bracelet and Jamie Wolf earrings
WHERE The launch of Mango's winter campaign in Munich, Germany
WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson wore a perfect day-to-night outfit, adding a flirty chiffon top to a fitted skirt. Pair a classic suit with a print blouse for the office-after 5:00, remove the jacket and slip into some stilettos.
-
October 15, 2009
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin layered a strong-shouldered jacket over a striped top and added skinny jeans, patent shoes and a fringed bag
WHERE The Los Angeles book party for The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight and Saving the Planet
-
October 15, 2009
3. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell contrasted her white lace dress from 3.1 Phillip Lim with bold red heels from Jerome C. Rousseau
WHERE A London photo call for Couples Retreat
-
October 15, 2009
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman chose a fierce Temperley London animal-print dress and black platforms
WHERE A London photo call for Couples Retreat
-
October 15, 2009
5. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE Stroup added patent pumps and rings and shoulder-dusting earrings from House of Lavande to her purple Chloe shift
WHERE The 2009 Voice Awards in Los Angeles
October 15, 20091 of 5
Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE A flutter-sleeve blouse, pencil skirt and peep-toe pumps, all from Mango, a Lucifer Vir Honestus bracelet and Jamie Wolf earrings
WHERE The launch of Mango's winter campaign in Munich, Germany
WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson wore a perfect day-to-night outfit, adding a flirty chiffon top to a fitted skirt. Pair a classic suit with a print blouse for the office-after 5:00, remove the jacket and slip into some stilettos.
WHERE The launch of Mango's winter campaign in Munich, Germany
WHY WE LOVE IT Johansson wore a perfect day-to-night outfit, adding a flirty chiffon top to a fitted skirt. Pair a classic suit with a print blouse for the office-after 5:00, remove the jacket and slip into some stilettos.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM