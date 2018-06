WHAT SHE WORE A flutter-sleeve blouse, pencil skirt and peep-toe pumps, all from Mango, a Lucifer Vir Honestus bracelet and Jamie Wolf earringsWHERE The launch of Mango's winter campaign in Munich, GermanyWHY WE LOVE IT Johansson wore a perfect day-to-night outfit, adding a flirty chiffon top to a fitted skirt. Pair a classic suit with a print blouse for the office-after 5:00, remove the jacket and slip into some stilettos.