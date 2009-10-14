Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 14, 2009
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE An embroidered bustier dress from Marchesa and nude platform pumps
WHERE The New York City premiere of Where the Wild Things Are
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively got fanciful in a flirty feathered minidress. Get the look of plumage without the flyaways in a pretty textured skirt.
-
October 14, 2009
2. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore added a statement necklace to her draped Lanvin goddess gown and finished the look with chain-bedecked pumps and a pewter Ferragamo clutch
WHERE The Freedom Awards in Los Angeles
-
October 14, 2009
3. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker showed off her shape in a tomato-red Diane von Furstenberg sheath with puffed sleeves and suede Ferragamo heels
WHERE A D.C. press conference to announce the founding of the National Museum of the American Latino Commission
-
October 14, 2009
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell added gray patent sandals to her embellished lavender dress from Rebecca Taylor
WHERE A photo call in Hamburg, Germany for Couples Retreat
-
October 14, 2009
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman complemented her brocade Marchesa dress with pink peep-toes and a metallic minaudiere
WHERE The Hamburg, Germany premiere of Couples Retreat
October 14, 20091 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE An embroidered bustier dress from Marchesa and nude platform pumps
WHERE The New York City premiere of Where the Wild Things Are
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively got fanciful in a flirty feathered minidress. Get the look of plumage without the flyaways in a pretty textured skirt.
WHERE The New York City premiere of Where the Wild Things Are
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively got fanciful in a flirty feathered minidress. Get the look of plumage without the flyaways in a pretty textured skirt.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM