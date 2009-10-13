Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 13, 2009
1. Elizabeth HurleyWHAT SHE WORE A confetti paillette design from Naeem Khan and nude peep-toes
WHERE Lighting Bloomingdale's pink on behalf of Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign
WHY WE LOVE IT Hurley was thinking pink by wearing a sparkling sheath in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Show your support for the cause this October by sporting a pink ribbon or by buying a gift that gives back.
-
October 13, 2009
2. America FerreraWHAT SHE WORE Ferrera chose an edgy Moschino sheath with safety pin and Swarovski crystal embellishment; she accessorized with gold peep-toes and diamond earrings
WHERE The Save the Children Benefit in New York City
-
October 13, 2009
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively topped her peacock-print top and short shorts with a leather jacket and added a quilted Chanel bag and peep-toe booties
WHERE An appearance by Giuseppe Zanotti at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City
-
October 13, 2009
4. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard accented her floor-length lace gown with Dana David jewelry
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of The Stepfather
-
October 13, 2009
5. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan complemented her elaborately beaded Marchesa tunic with gold platform heels
WHERE The New York City baby shower for Karolina Kurkova at Abe and Arthur's restaurant
October 13, 20091 of 5
Elizabeth Hurley
WHAT SHE WORE A confetti paillette design from Naeem Khan and nude peep-toes
WHERE Lighting Bloomingdale's pink on behalf of Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign
WHY WE LOVE IT Hurley was thinking pink by wearing a sparkling sheath in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Show your support for the cause this October by sporting a pink ribbon or by buying a gift that gives back.
WHERE Lighting Bloomingdale's pink on behalf of Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign
WHY WE LOVE IT Hurley was thinking pink by wearing a sparkling sheath in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Show your support for the cause this October by sporting a pink ribbon or by buying a gift that gives back.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM