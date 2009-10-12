Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 12, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE A taffeta pencil skirt and sequin top with platform pumps and lots of diamonds
WHERE The opening gala of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker showed off her shoulders in a shimmering halter. Sparkle this holiday season in an arm-baring top worn with a sleek skirt.
-
October 12, 2009
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum accessorized her dramatically ruffled Lela Rose dress with a gold clutch from Cecelia
WHERE The Hamptons International Film Festival
-
October 12, 2009
3. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan topped her iridescent minidress with a satin boyfriend blazer and added strappy woven sandals and a white clutch, all from Calvin Klein Collection
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of The Trucker, hosted by the Cinema Society and Calvin Klein
-
October 12, 2009
4. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad cinched her print mini from Mara Hoffman with a studded belt and added black platform pumps
WHERE The Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles
-
October 12, 2009
5. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz chose a Haider Ackermann runway look that included a bias-cut skirt, zippered motorcycle vest and gray leather jacket
WHERE The New York Film Festival premiere of Broken Embraces
October 12, 20091 of 5
Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE A taffeta pencil skirt and sequin top with platform pumps and lots of diamonds
WHERE The opening gala of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker showed off her shoulders in a shimmering halter. Sparkle this holiday season in an arm-baring top worn with a sleek skirt.
WHERE The opening gala of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker showed off her shoulders in a shimmering halter. Sparkle this holiday season in an arm-baring top worn with a sleek skirt.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM