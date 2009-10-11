Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 11, 2009
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE A masculine-inspired blazer, skinny jeans, a graphic T-shirt and suede boots
WHERE Out in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Cruz rocked the over-the-knee trend by keeping the rest of her outfit understated. Try the sexy style a la Penelope by wearing a tailored jacket with thigh-high boots.
October 11, 2009
2. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams stayed warm in skinny jeans, a plaid tie-neck shirt and a Smythe coat; she added peep-toe pumps, fingerless gloves and a black leather shoulder bag
WHERE Checking in to her N.Y.C. hotel
October 11, 2009
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow traveled in style wearing a Burberry trench and bag with knee-high boots
WHERE Outside the Paris Ritz
October 11, 2009
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba brought her shorts into fall by adding a cardigan and over-the-knee flat boots
WHERE Shopping in L.A.
October 11, 2009
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes kept it cozy in wide-leg jeans, a tank and an oversize cardigan, accessorized with boots and a knit cap
WHERE Leaving the N.Y.C. set of The Other Guys
