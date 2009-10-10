Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 10, 2009
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE A boyfriend blazer and button-down blouse worn with black jeans, Jane Mayle boots and a Derek Lam bag
WHERE Walking in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Bilson gave her feminine blouse a masculine spin with an oversize suit jacket. Try pairing a lace top with a menswear-inspired blazer for a similar look.
October 10, 2009
2. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Deeley layered a leather jacket over an embellished sweater and distressed jeans; she finished the look with a patent bag, Melinda Maria jewelry and studded boots
WHERE Leaving a London TV studio
October 10, 2009
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto wore a cherry-red cardigan as a shirt, pairing it with skinny jeans and a leather jacket; the actress accessorized with a Dolce & Gabbana bag, aviators and ballet flats
WHERE Shopping in London
October 10, 2009
4. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss kept it simple, adding snakeskin platforms and an iridescent bag to her button-down silk shirt and slim-fit jeans
WHERE Lunching in Paris
October 10, 2009
5. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Toting her favorite Prada bag, Miller wore a cropped T-shirt with a lace skirt, woven sandals and oversize cardigan
WHERE Out and about in New York City
