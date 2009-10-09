WHAT SHE WORE A black bustier dress with Rene Caovilla pumps and a Raven Kauffman Couture bag



WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios in N.Y.C.



WHY WE LOVE IT Davis accented her all-black ensemble with a multi-hued oversize clutch (made of beetle wings!). Add punch to evening basics with an colorful embellished bag.