October 9, 2009
1. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE A black bustier dress with Rene Caovilla pumps and a Raven Kauffman Couture bag
WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Davis accented her all-black ensemble with a multi-hued oversize clutch (made of beetle wings!). Add punch to evening basics with an colorful embellished bag.
October 9, 2009
2. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush chose a dramatic tiered plum gown from BCBG Max Azria, adding a tiny clutch and a cocktail ring
WHERE The Los Angeles Philharmonic Inaugural Gala at the Walt Disney Concert Hall
October 9, 2009
3. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton accessorized her Chris Benz foiled leather minidress with a black belt and studded peep-toes
WHERE The Hennessy Artistry pre-party held in Manhattan's Kiki de Montparnasse store
October 9, 2009
4. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell wore masculine-inspired separates including an oxford shirt, vest and cutaway jacket; she added skinny jeans and peep-toe boots
WHERE The N.Y.C. book release party for Alicia Silverstone's The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight and Saving the Planet
October 9, 2009
5. Alicia SilverstoneWHAT SHE WORE Silverstone topped a simple tank and ruched metallic skirt with a boyfriend blazer; she added mesh sandals and layered gold necklaces
WHERE The N.Y.C. book release party for Silverstone's The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight and Saving the Planet
