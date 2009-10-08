Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 8, 2009
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a ruffled tulle skirt, long-sleeved top and peep-toe boots
WHERE The Louis Vuitton show in Paris
WHY WE LOVE IT
Pinto dressed down her tiered skirt with an understated thermal top. For a similar look, pair a frilly skirt with a close-fitting jersey tee.
-
October 8, 2009
2. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss topped her leather dress with a studded belt from her own Topshop collection and finished the look with pointy-toe pumps and an understated clutch
WHERE The Miu Miu show in Paris
-
October 8, 2009
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum wore a single-shoulder Marchesa gown with an embroidered bodice
WHERE The American Ballet Theatre fall gala in New York City
-
October 8, 2009
4. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman fastened a glittering Omega watch over the sleeve of her L'Wren Scott dress and added peep-toe pumps
WHERE At the Omega flagship boutique in New York City
-
October 8, 2009
5. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester layered a textured black vest over a print dress from Louis Vuitton and added accessories from the line and Cathy Waterman jewelry
WHERE The Louis Vuitton show in Paris
October 8, 2009
