Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 7, 2009
1. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE
A jeweled Prada strapless dress and organza platform sandals
WHERE The Madrid premiere of Agora
WHY WE LOVE IT Weisz's little red dress did double duty with an embellished neckline that took the place of extra accessories. Try a jewel-bedecked T-shirt or cardigan with jeans for a no-fuss party ensemble.
-
October 7, 2009
2. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton complemented her leather leggings with a shimmering striped top and tuxedo-inspired blazer
WHERE The People of the Forest exhibition at London's Proud Gallery
-
October 7, 2009
3. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne layered a Chloe blazer over a pleated blouse and pegged pants from the brand and added luxe black leather accessories
WHERE Outside the Hotel Ritz in Paris
-
October 7, 2009
4. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE The ever-fashionable Moss topped off her miniskirt and sheer tank with a studded belt and a dramatic wool cape
WHERE The YSL show at Paris Fashion Week
-
October 7, 2009
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman accessorized a sweeping gold dress with an elaborate Miriam Haskell necklace and a metallic clutch
WHERE The Chicago premiere of Couples Retreat
