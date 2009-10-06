WHAT SHE WORE A black and red Dior gown with a two-finger ring, oversize cuff and leather clutch



WHERE The Americans for the Arts National Arts Awards Gala in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT Washington put a modern spin on traditional black eveningwear in an eye-catching ombre design. Bring some color into your after-hours wardrobe with a dip-dyed dress-set off your complexion in a style with a colorful bodice.