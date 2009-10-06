Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2009
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE A black and red Dior gown with a two-finger ring, oversize cuff and leather clutch
WHERE The Americans for the Arts National Arts Awards Gala in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Washington put a modern spin on traditional black eveningwear in an eye-catching ombre design. Bring some color into your after-hours wardrobe with a dip-dyed dress-set off your complexion in a style with a colorful bodice.
-
October 6, 2009
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna layered Chanel necklaces and a bejeweled muff over a white bustier and chain-bedecked skirt from the brand
WHERE The Chanel show in Paris
-
October 6, 2009
3. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell added Bulgari diamonds and Louboutin peep-toes to her draped chiffon dress from Marchesa
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Couples Retreat
-
October 6, 2009
4. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele rocked a figure-hugging teal bandage dress from Zac Posen with Giuseppe Zanotti gold pumps
WHERE Before hitting Rock of Ages on Broadway, the Glee star stopped by the Late Show with David Letterman studios
-
October 6, 2009
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman paired a lemon-yellow ruched top with a draped pink skirt, both from Thakoon, and added a Sergio Rossi clutch, taupe suede pumps from Aldo and Miriam Haskell silver pearl cuffs
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Couples Retreat
