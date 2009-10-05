Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 5, 2009
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE A baby-blue Malandrino dress with peep-toe Sergio Rossi pumps and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds
WHERE The Billboard Women in Music event in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Beyonce played up her curves in an architectural pleated dress with a nipped waist. Accent your own hourglass with a ruffled confection that is fitted in the middle.
-
October 5, 2009
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna stole the spotlight in an embellished couture jacket from Givenchy, worn with a skirt and suede booties
WHERE The Givenchy show in Paris
-
October 5, 2009
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port dressed up a pair of skinny DL 1961 jeans with a zip-front satin tank and ruffled snakeskin pumps
WHERE A DL 1961 Premium Denim launch party at Nordstrom in Costa Mesa, California
-
October 5, 2009
4. Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE Perry accented her Karl Lagerfeld middy dress with patent booties and a bag from the brand
WHERE The Karl Lagerfeld show in Paris
-
October 5, 2009
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow layered a tuxedo-inspired jacket by pal Stella McCartney over a tissue-weight T-shirt and acid-wash jeans
WHERE The Stella McCartney show in Paris
October 5, 2009
