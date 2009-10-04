Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 4, 2009
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE A seamed gray Helmut Lang sheath with a little leather jacket and Brian Atwood patent pumps
WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios
WHY WE LOVE IT Wilde toughened up her ladylike dress with the perfect fall topper-a versatile cropped leather jacket. Toss one on over a classic daytime sheath for an edgy post-work look.
-
October 4, 2009
2. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer paired a vintage-inspired sweater and tweed jacket with wide-leg MiH jeans
WHERE Running errands in London
-
October 4, 2009
3. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE Gyllenhaal dressed for fall in a patterned dress, rustic sweater, plaid scarf and black leather boots
WHERE Walking in New York City
-
October 4, 2009
4. Michelle TrachtenbergWHAT SHE WORE Trachtenberg accessorized her jeans and peacoat with a floral scarf and zipper-bedecked boots and a black and blue bag, both from Botkier
WHERE Leaving the Gossip Girl set in N.Y.C.
-
October 4, 2009
5. Elle MacphersonWHAT SHE WORE Macpherson topped off her print dress with a fur-trimmed vest and added knee-high boots and oversize sunglasses
WHERE Out and about in London
October 4, 20091 of 5
Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE A seamed gray Helmut Lang sheath with a little leather jacket and Brian Atwood patent pumps
WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios
WHY WE LOVE IT Wilde toughened up her ladylike dress with the perfect fall topper-a versatile cropped leather jacket. Toss one on over a classic daytime sheath for an edgy post-work look.
WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios
WHY WE LOVE IT Wilde toughened up her ladylike dress with the perfect fall topper-a versatile cropped leather jacket. Toss one on over a classic daytime sheath for an edgy post-work look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM