WHAT SHE WORE

An oversize sweater, skinny jeans, platform pumps and a motorcycle bag



WHERE Out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood



WHY WE LOVE IT Ripa brought out the pearly-gray hues of her necklace with luxurious separates in different shades of charcoal. Use a multi-colored strand of beads as the jumping off point for your next sweater and jeans ensemble.