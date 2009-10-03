Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 3, 2009
1. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE
An oversize sweater, skinny jeans, platform pumps and a motorcycle bag
WHERE Out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood
WHY WE LOVE IT Ripa brought out the pearly-gray hues of her necklace with luxurious separates in different shades of charcoal. Use a multi-colored strand of beads as the jumping off point for your next sweater and jeans ensemble.
-
October 3, 2009
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman rocked out in skinny black jeans, a graphic T-shirt and tailored blazer, worn with a leopard-print scarf, fedora and fringed bag
WHERE The Rock a Little, Feed a Lot concert in L.A.
-
October 3, 2009
3. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad paired a BCBG Max Azria bandage skirt with a Joie leather jacket and an Alexander Wang tee; she accessorized with Louboutins and a classic Chanel bag
WHERE Outside an L.A. nightclub
-
October 3, 2009
4. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller played with proportion, layering a cropped motorcycle jacket over a print top and skinny jeans, all from Twenty8Twelve; she finished the look with a Prada handbag and ivory oxfords
WHERE Arriving at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City
-
October 3, 2009
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port topped a ruffled T-shirt with a Monrow motorcycle vest and added patterned leggings and studded oxfords
WHERE Out and about in Beverly Hills
