Look of the Day
October 2, 2009
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE A black LC Lauren Conrad sweater dress and matching gladiators
WHERE The West Hollywood launch of LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's
WHY WE LOVE IT Conrad added edge to an ultra-simple sweater dress with chain-bedecked shoes and metallic blue nail polish. Style a jersey minidress for evening with studded sandals and punky polish.
October 2, 2009
2. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton dressed up her skinny jeans with a crystal-studded top and a bow-embellished bag from Chloe
WHERE An evening at the L.A. Chloe boutique to benefit Step Up Women's Network
October 2, 2009
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson added fun accessories to her cutoffs and blazer: a Jimmy Choo bag and lace-up Chloe boots
WHERE An appearance by Brian Reyes at the Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills
October 2, 2009
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port combined a cropped sweater with high-waist leather shorts and accessorized with a chunky necklace, leopard-print boots and a Chanel bag
WHERE The West Hollywood launch of LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's
October 2, 2009
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna paired a strong-shouldered Balmain tuxedo jacket with satin harem pants and a lace camisole; she finished the look with a studded clutch and Louboutin heels WHERE The Spring 2010 Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week
