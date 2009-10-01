Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 1, 2009
1. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE A little black dress with panniers and Jimmy Choo zip-front shoes
WHERE The Sydney premiere of Couples Retreat
WHY WE LOVE IT Bell let her dramatic dress steal the spotlight by keeping the rest of her look understated. Let a standout silhouette be your outfit's focal point-skip the jewelry and stick with strappy black sandals.
-
October 1, 2009
2. CiaraWHAT SHE WORE Ciara paired a peek-a-boo navy minidress with towering platform pumps
WHERE The James Bond Adidas Originals launch in West Hollywood
-
October 1, 2009
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington accessorized her embellished print dress with a stack of gold bangles, a mini handbag and silver sandals.
WHERE An N.Y.C. screening of Curb Your Enthusiasm
-
October 1, 2009
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham selected an origami-inspired dress by young British designer William Tempest and added violet velvet Brian Atwood heels
WHERE The James Bond Adidas Originals launch in West Hollywood
-
October 1, 2009
5. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Dressed in head-to-toe black, Madonna complemented her croc coat and Dolce & Gabbana dress with triple-strap mary janes
WHERE Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio in N.Y.C.
October 1, 20091 of 5
Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE A little black dress with panniers and Jimmy Choo zip-front shoes
WHERE The Sydney premiere of Couples Retreat
WHY WE LOVE IT Bell let her dramatic dress steal the spotlight by keeping the rest of her look understated. Let a standout silhouette be your outfit's focal point-skip the jewelry and stick with strappy black sandals.
WHERE The Sydney premiere of Couples Retreat
WHY WE LOVE IT Bell let her dramatic dress steal the spotlight by keeping the rest of her look understated. Let a standout silhouette be your outfit's focal point-skip the jewelry and stick with strappy black sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM