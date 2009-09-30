Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 30, 2009
1. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE A lacquered tweed sheath from L'Wren Scott with dangling Neil Lane earrings and red satin Casadei peep-toes
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Whip It
WHY WE LOVE IT Even without her two-tone 'do, Barrymore looked pretty in punk wearing a leather-look dress and standout earrings. Try pairing a leather skirt in a classic silhouette with a lace-trimmed tee for a similar edgy-but-elegant outfit.
September 30, 2009
2. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher paired a leather miniskirt with a tie-dye T-shirt and zip-front sandals
WHERE The Rock a Little, Feed a Lot benefit in Los Angeles
September 30, 2009
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts added black tights to a blue Balenciaga lace dress and finished the look with wrap sandals
WHERE Attending the opening night of Broadway's A Steady Rain
September 30, 2009
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez was all about shine in her blouson satin tank, sequined skirt and patent pumps
WHERE The Kiss and Tell record release party in Hollywood
September 30, 2009
5. Ellen PageWHAT SHE WORE Page topped her Alexander Wang dress and Rachel Comey booties with layered David Yurman chain necklaces
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Whip It
