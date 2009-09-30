WHAT SHE WORE A lacquered tweed sheath from L'Wren Scott with dangling Neil Lane earrings and red satin Casadei peep-toes



WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Whip It



WHY WE LOVE IT Even without her two-tone 'do, Barrymore looked pretty in punk wearing a leather-look dress and standout earrings. Try pairing a leather skirt in a classic silhouette with a lace-trimmed tee for a similar edgy-but-elegant outfit.