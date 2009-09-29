WHAT SHE WORE A simple black Ferragamo gown with a beaded accent at the waist, along with dangling Bulgari diamond earrings and a diamond bangle



WHERE The amfAR Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente museum



WHY WE LOVE IT The petite Bilson looked statuesque in a floor-sweeping dress with clean, elegant lines. Get the long and lean look-even if you are 5'2" like the actress-by wearing a sleek column gown with leg-lengthening platform heels.