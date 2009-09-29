Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 29, 2009
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE A simple black Ferragamo gown with a beaded accent at the waist, along with dangling Bulgari diamond earrings and a diamond bangle
WHERE The amfAR Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente museum
WHY WE LOVE IT The petite Bilson looked statuesque in a floor-sweeping dress with clean, elegant lines. Get the long and lean look-even if you are 5'2" like the actress-by wearing a sleek column gown with leg-lengthening platform heels.
-
September 29, 2009
2. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton debuted a grommet-studded minidress from Christopher Kane's collection for Topshop and added studded Louboutins
WHERE At her birthday celebration at the Dusk Night Club in Atlantic City's Caesars Hotel and Casino
-
September 29, 2009
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington chose a puff-sleeve silk couture design from Zuhair Murad, along with a silver metal belt, a Jimmy Choo clutch and satin pumps
WHERE The San Sebastian Film Festival closing ceremony
-
September 29, 2009
4. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore accessorized her lace-sleeved Stella McCartney dress with lacey Ferragamo shoes
WHERE The Whip It L.A. Derby event at The Doll Factory
-
September 29, 2009
5. Janet JacksonWHAT SHE WORE Jackson played up her ultra-glam draped satin Versace gown with a diamond pendant Bulgari necklace
WHERE The amfAR Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente museum
