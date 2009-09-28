WHAT SHE WORE A long-sleeved Malandrino sheer top over a skinny pencil skirt, worn with a patent belt and pumps



WHERE The photo call for Mother and Child at the San Sebastian Film Festival



WHY WE LOVE IT Washington had a new take on sheer, layering a filmy draped blouse over a light-colored sleeveless top. Get the look by reviving your favorite summer tank and wearing it under a peek-a-boo black blouse.