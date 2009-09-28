Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 28, 2009
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE A long-sleeved Malandrino sheer top over a skinny pencil skirt, worn with a patent belt and pumps
WHERE The photo call for Mother and Child at the San Sebastian Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Washington had a new take on sheer, layering a filmy draped blouse over a light-colored sleeveless top. Get the look by reviving your favorite summer tank and wearing it under a peek-a-boo black blouse.
-
September 28, 2009
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Showing off her trademark boho style, Hudgens accented her little leather dress from Camilla and Marc with gold jewelry and snakeskin platforms
WHERE The Neutrogena Fresh Faces Music Event at the Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood
-
September 28, 2009
3. Rumer WillisWHAT SHE WORE Willis topped her draped white dress with a shrunken leather bomber from Rock & Republic and finished the look with studded sandals
WHERE At a Foxtel dinner in Sydney, Australia
-
September 28, 2009
4. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere accessorized her sleek nude sheath with a Christian Louboutin box clutch, colorful Sergio Rossi snakeskin shoes, a Lorianne Stevenson bangle and a Melinda Maria ring
WHERE The Neutrogena Fresh Faces Music Event at the Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood
-
September 28, 2009
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port played with patterns, mixing a polka-dot top with a lacy skirt, and added strappy sandals
WHERE Visiting the PIX Morning Show in New York City
September 28, 20091 of 5
Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE A long-sleeved Malandrino sheer top over a skinny pencil skirt, worn with a patent belt and pumps
WHERE The photo call for Mother and Child at the San Sebastian Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Washington had a new take on sheer, layering a filmy draped blouse over a light-colored sleeveless top. Get the look by reviving your favorite summer tank and wearing it under a peek-a-boo black blouse.
WHERE The photo call for Mother and Child at the San Sebastian Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Washington had a new take on sheer, layering a filmy draped blouse over a light-colored sleeveless top. Get the look by reviving your favorite summer tank and wearing it under a peek-a-boo black blouse.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM