Look of the Day
-
September 27, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE A pink minidress with a Gustto clutch and suede mary janes
WHERE Out in Paris
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker went mod in an ultra-simple T-shirt dress with an embellished neckline. Take clean-lined minis into fall by adding tights and platform pumps.
-
September 27, 2009
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes combined pleated khakis with a leopard tee and cardigan and accessorized with a plaid scarf and taupe flats
WHERE Lunching with daughter Suri in Boston
-
September 27, 2009
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham topped her Dolce & Gabbana print dress with a cardigan and ladylike belt and added YSL pumps
WHERE Arriving at LAX
-
September 27, 2009
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes traveled in style wearing wide-leg jeans, an ivory top, ombre scarf and lavender sunglasses
WHERE At JFK airport in New York City
-
September 27, 2009
5. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler layered a Burberry boyfriend jacket over a tunic and leggings and added a mauve clutch and lace-up sandals
WHERE The closing night party of London Fashion Week, hosted by Burberry
