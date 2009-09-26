Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 26, 2009
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE A wrap T-shirt with boyfriend jeans, ivory shoes, a maroon handbag, and bright red beads
WHERE Leaving her Broadway show, After Miss Julie
WHY WE LOVE IT Miller stepped out in style-and comfort!-wearing uber-trendy lace-up oxfords. Add polish to a casual look with a patent or metallic pair.
-
September 26, 2009
2. Ashley TisdaleWHAT SHE WORE Tisdale looked sleek in a little black dress from Free People, Louboutin peep-toes and an Alexander Wang studded bag
WHERE Dining at the Bokada restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California
-
September 26, 2009
3. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry topped skinny jeans and towering Louboutins with a sheer top from Thomas Wylde
WHERE Meeting friends for dinner in L.A.
-
September 26, 2009
4. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry belted a shimmering animal-print tunic and added rhinestone-studded pumps and a black leather shoulder bag
WHERE Outside The Tea Room in Los Angeles
-
September 26, 2009
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto added a pile of necklaces and a Dolce & Gabbana bag to her simple shift, black tights and ballet flats
WHERE Shopping at Dolce & Gabbana in London
September 26, 20091 of 5
Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE A wrap T-shirt with boyfriend jeans, ivory shoes, a maroon handbag, and bright red beads
WHERE Leaving her Broadway show, After Miss Julie
WHY WE LOVE IT Miller stepped out in style-and comfort!-wearing uber-trendy lace-up oxfords. Add polish to a casual look with a patent or metallic pair.
WHERE Leaving her Broadway show, After Miss Julie
WHY WE LOVE IT Miller stepped out in style-and comfort!-wearing uber-trendy lace-up oxfords. Add polish to a casual look with a patent or metallic pair.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM