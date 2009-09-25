WHAT SHE WORE A strapless Lela Rose dress with a Robert Vivier clutch, black peep-toe Jimmy Choo heels and a Tito Pedrini ring



WHERE Variety's First Annual Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills



WHY WE LOVE IT In a pretty orange dress, Hathaway proved that bright and sunny hues work just as well for fall as they do in warmer weather. For your next event, give the LBD a rest and instead make a bold statement with a little bright dress in a warm orange or yellow color.