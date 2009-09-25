Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2009
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE A strapless Lela Rose dress with a Robert Vivier clutch, black peep-toe Jimmy Choo heels and a Tito Pedrini ring
WHERE Variety's First Annual Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT In a pretty orange dress, Hathaway proved that bright and sunny hues work just as well for fall as they do in warmer weather. For your next event, give the LBD a rest and instead make a bold statement with a little bright dress in a warm orange or yellow color.
-
September 25, 2009
2. Christina ApplegateWHAT SHE WORE A belted apple-green Dior dress paired with nude sandals, a matching clutch and Coomi jewelry
WHERE Variety's First Annual Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills
-
September 25, 2009
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE A black blazer, sequin top and colorful animal-print skirt paired with black peep-toe heels and a Judith Leiber clutch
WHERE Sixth Annual Friends of El Faro Benefit in Los Angeles
-
September 25, 2009
4. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE A RM by Roland Mouret berry-colored sheath dress with gold peep-toe heels
WHERE Save the Children charity event in New York City
-
September 25, 2009
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE A black and white dress from Kate Moss for Topshop with nude pumps and a white clutch
WHERE Variety's First Annual Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills
