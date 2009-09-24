Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 24, 2009
1. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE A metallic Dior dress with a black clutch and pumps
WHERE The Half the Sky book party in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Moore glowed in her holiday-ready gold brocade dress. Complement an opulent textile with simple accessories, like Moore's stud earrings and black satin bag.
September 24, 2009
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE
Kidman gave her shining little black dress a pop of color with red patent peep-toes
WHERE The Important Dinner for Women 4, at Cipriani's in New York City
September 24, 2009
3. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore chose a Derek Lam beaded dress and a clutch and booties from Tod's
WHERE Tod's "Italian Touch" launch in New York City
September 24, 2009
4. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank added delicate black sandals to her fitted sheath with animal-print piping
WHERE The Triumph Inspiration Awards in Milan
September 24, 2009
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba looked ready for fall in a pansy-print velvet dress, opaque tights and mary janes
WHERE The Clinton Global Initiative opening reception at the Museum of Modern Art
