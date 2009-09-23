WHAT SHE WORE A pastel draped miniskirt, graphic tee and platform boots, all from Burberry Prorsum



WHERE At the London launch of the Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec Quilt chair at Established & Sons



WHY WE LOVE IT Paltrow paired a casual T-shirt with a fashion-forward skirt for an edgy but easy look. Upgrade one of your favorite tees with a stem-showing embellished miniskirt.