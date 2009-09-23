Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 23, 2009
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE A pastel draped miniskirt, graphic tee and platform boots, all from Burberry Prorsum
WHERE At the London launch of the Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec Quilt chair at Established & Sons
WHY WE LOVE IT Paltrow paired a casual T-shirt with a fashion-forward skirt for an edgy but easy look. Upgrade one of your favorite tees with a stem-showing embellished miniskirt.
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson wore a metallic zip-front minidress from Burberry Prorsum with ankle-wrap platforms
WHERE The Burberry Prorsum show during London Fashion Week
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham matched a dress from her own Victoria Beckham Collection with YSL platform pumps
WHERE The Burberry Prorsum show during London Fashion Week
4. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin went mod in an animal-print minidress, with a stretch belt, studded clutch and black satin pumps
WHERE A Humane Society benefit to stop puppy mills in Los Angeles
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto accessorized her lemon-yellow Burberry Prorsum dress with a purple studded clutch and Rupert Sanderson sandals
WHERE The Burberry Prorsum show during London Fashion Week
