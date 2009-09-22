Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 22, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE A purple Versace satin dress, chandelier earrings and a glittering minaudiere
WHERE The Par Coeur Gala for the Make-a-Wish Foundation at the Hotel Meurice in Paris
WHY WE LOVE IT A bejeweled waistline added impact-and sparkle-to Longoria Parker's silk column gown. Dress up last year's after-dark design with an embellished belt.
September 22, 2009
2. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt looked sleek in an animal-print Dior halter dress, worn with a diamond bangle and nude sandals
WHERE The Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Young Victoria
September 22, 2009
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham added a sapphire cocktail ring and towering navy platforms to an ombre minidress from her own Victoria Beckham Collection
WHERE A private dinner during London Fashion Week
September 22, 2009
4. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner kept it simple in a paillette-bedecked Gucci minidress, Cartier gems and black pumps
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of The Invention of Lying
September 22, 2009
5. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE Bryant accessorized her draped Missoni print dress with an elaborate cuff and patent clutch
WHERE The Metropolitan Opera's opening night performance of Tosca at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center
