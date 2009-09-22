WHAT SHE WORE A purple Versace satin dress, chandelier earrings and a glittering minaudiere



WHERE The Par Coeur Gala for the Make-a-Wish Foundation at the Hotel Meurice in Paris



WHY WE LOVE IT A bejeweled waistline added impact-and sparkle-to Longoria Parker's silk column gown. Dress up last year's after-dark design with an embellished belt.