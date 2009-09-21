Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 21, 2009
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE A paillette-dripping draped gown from Versace with Louboutins and Lorraine Schwartz gems
WHERE The 61st Annual Emmy Awards
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively showed off her shape in a low-dipping, gams-flaunting dress in bright crimson. Not as daring (or as toned) as the Gossip Girl? Choose an after-dark design that accents a single asset, like your amazing decolletage or fab legs.
September 21, 2009
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde selected a peek-a-boo Spring 2010 tulle design from Marchesa, Jimmy Choo shoes and a crystal-embroidered clutch, also from Marchesa
WHERE The 61st Annual Emmy Awards
September 21, 2009
3. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore wore a blush-hued Monique Lhuillier tulle gown accessorized with Casadei shoes, Anna Hu jewelry and a Grey Gardens-inspired clutch by Raven Kauffman Couture
WHERE The 61st Annual Emmy Awards
September 21, 2009
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne chose an Old Hollywood design by Valentino, worn with Brian Atwood pumps and a Royal Asscher ring
WHERE The 61st Annual Emmy Awards
September 21, 2009
5. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin played up her ivory complexion with a vivid fuchsia Yves Saint Laurent gown, complemented with Brian Atwood peep-toes and a rock-crystal necklace and ring from Ivanka Trump Jewels
WHERE The 61st Annual Emmy Awards
