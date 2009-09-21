WHAT SHE WORE A paillette-dripping draped gown from Versace with Louboutins and Lorraine Schwartz gems



WHERE The 61st Annual Emmy Awards



WHY WE LOVE IT Lively showed off her shape in a low-dipping, gams-flaunting dress in bright crimson. Not as daring (or as toned) as the Gossip Girl? Choose an after-dark design that accents a single asset, like your amazing decolletage or fab legs.