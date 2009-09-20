Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 20, 2009
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE A Calvin Klein Collection design, worn with strappy shoes, a gray clutch and chunky jewelry
WHERE Outside the Calvin Klein Collection show
WHY WE LOVE IT Mendes got glamorous in a shimmering sheath. A long-sleeve dress in a luxurious fabric can easily go from day-to-night: just add a blazer for an office-friendly effect.
September 20, 2009
2. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton layered a leather jacket over a tank and menswear-inspired tapered trousers and completed her outfit with patent oxfords
WHERE Arriving to the Calvin Klein Collection show
September 20, 2009
3. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne made a little floral skirt fall-ready by adding tights, knee-high boots and a blazer
WHERE Outside the Duckie Brown fashion show in Bryant Park
September 20, 2009
4. Keri RussellWHAT SHE WORE Russell mastered casual chic in rolled-up boyfriend jeans, a plain tee and a navy blazer; she finished the look with lace-up booties and a canvas tote
WHERE Walking in Toronto
September 20, 2009
5. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE Bryant got comfortable for her front-row perch in skinny jeans and a loose sweater topped by a cropped motorcycle jacket
WHERE Outside the Fashion Week tents in Manhattan's Bryant Park
