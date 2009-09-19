Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 19, 2009
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE A navy topper and bright print scarf over a Chloe tunic and bellbottom jeans
WHERE Leaving her Toronto hotel
WHY WE LOVE IT Portman added polish to her hippie chick ensemble with a double-breasted navy cape. A versatile poncho can also add flow to a simple pencil skirt and fitted sweater.
-
September 19, 2009
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE MTV VJ Chung layered a motorcycle jacket over her polka-dot T-shirt dress and completed with look with patent cutout booties and a Mulberry bag
WHERE Outside the 3.1 Phillip Lim show
-
September 19, 2009
3. Katrina BowdenWHAT SHE WORE Bowden complemented her check tunic with a chain necklace and wrist of bangles
WHERE Outside the G-Star Raw show in Bryant Park
-
September 19, 2009
4. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron belted a brushstroke-print dress and added flats
WHERE Out for a stroll in N.Y.C.
-
September 19, 2009
5. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester was pure downtown in a 3.1 Phillip Lim top, shrunken leather jacket and leggings, accessorized with an oversize bag and red booties
WHERE Walking to the Manhattan set of Gossip Girl
September 19, 20091 of 5
