Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 18, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE A shimmering strapless sheath, accessorized with dangling earrings, a jeweled minaudiere and satin sandals
WHERE Arriving at the 2009 ALMA Awards taping in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker was every inch the Hollywood bombshell in her silver sequined dress. Add some glamour to your going-out looks with an embellished cardigan or tunic.
-
September 18, 2009
2. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones accented her curves with a hot-pink satin sheath from Tommy Hilfiger
WHERE The opening of the Tommy Hilfiger global flagship store
-
September 18, 2009
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington accessorized her sheer, layered Calvin Klein Collection peplum dress with a silver box clutch and basic pumps
WHERE The Calvin Klein Collection after-party in the Standard Grill at the Standard Hotel
-
September 18, 2009
4. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims played with texture in a Calvin Klein Collection distressed skirt and periwinkle long-sleeve T-shirt
WHERE The Calvin Klein Collection after-party in the Standard Grill at the Standard Hotel
-
September 18, 2009
5. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts sported a bold-shouldered sheath from Tommy Hilfiger with a daring open back; she added patent pumps, a clutch and David Yurman jewelry
WHERE The opening of the Tommy Hilfiger global flagship store
