WHAT SHE WORE A shimmering strapless sheath, accessorized with dangling earrings, a jeweled minaudiere and satin sandals



WHERE Arriving at the 2009 ALMA Awards taping in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker was every inch the Hollywood bombshell in her silver sequined dress. Add some glamour to your going-out looks with an embellished cardigan or tunic.